24 "Shaheds" out of 24 are destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 22 May, the enemy attacked with 24 "shaheds" launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Ukrainian Defence Forces managed to shoot down all 24 'Shaheds'. Another night attack by the occupiers was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force," the statement said.

It is noted that air defence operations continued in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian attack by Shaheds in Sumy region, there were problems with electricity supply.

Read more: Air Force destroys 28 out of 29 Shaheds - Ukrainian Armed Forces

