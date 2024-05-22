1.5 thousand people evacuated from Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region

In Sumy region, evacuations continue from the border communities, as well as from Bilopillia and Vorozhba.

This was stated by Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"1.5 thousand people, including more than 200 children, have been evacuated from Bilopillia and Vorozhba. All activities are carried out in a planned and organized manner. The population mostly stays within the Sumy region. Moreover, people have the opportunity to leave for other regions, we are given this opportunity by the western regions, there are evacuation routes, both bus and rail," said Artyukh.

As a reminder, an additional evacuation has been announced in the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region due to intense shelling.