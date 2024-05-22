Ukraine is building up fleet outside Azov-Black Sea region - Pletenchuk

The Ukrainian Navy continues to build up outside the Azov-Black Sea region, for example, in the UK.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Navy, said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"The exercises take place at the location of the vessels. This allows us to safely prepare our crews and immediately receive training from our partners," he said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is not a country without a navy.

"Our adversaries used to think so, and it was a big mistake. Building up the fleet is always a long and complicated process, especially when it involves switching to other weapons systems and other NATO ships. This is a new system of ship service for us," the spokesman explained.

He added that such complex systems as ships take a long time to master.

"And rearmament of ships takes just as long, because a ship is the most complex weapon system in any army in the world. The crew of a ship is several dozen, sometimes hundreds, of people who have to work as a single mechanism," he summarized.

