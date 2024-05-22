Russians shelled Sumy region 30 times during day: mortars, artillery and drones are used

On May 22, the Russian army fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 139 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (55 explosions), artillery (10 explosions), dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Seredyna Buda community: mortar shelling (10 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: there was a small arms attack.

Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (6 explosions).

Bilopillia community: tank shelling (5 explosions), artillery shelling (17 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) and the dropping of VOG ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions).

Putivl community: Russians dropped 9 mines on the community's territory.

Znob-Novhorod community: the enemy attacked with mortars (3 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: mortar shelling was recorded (3 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: an FPV drone attacked the community's territory (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: there was an artillery attack (6 explosions).

On the night of May 22, Russians attacked the energy facilities in Shostka and Konotop, Sumy region, with Shahed-type attack UAVs. The cities were cut off from electricity.