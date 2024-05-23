Ukraine decides for itself. US does not support or encourage use of Western weapons for strikes outside Ukrainian territory - Blinken

The main task of the allies is to supply weapons, while Ukraine itself decides how to effectively dispose of these weapons.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Svoboda, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We have provided Ukraine with the necessary assistance. In fact, the United States has rallied 50 countries around the world to stand up for Ukraine and prevent it from being wiped off the map, as Vladimir Putin wanted.

We have rallied the international community to share this burden," the US Secretary of State stressed.

At a hearing on Wednesday, several members of Congress questioned why the Joe Biden administration is banning Ukraine from using US weapons to strike targets in Russia. In particular, they claimed that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was the advocate of such a ban, and stressed that Congress had not imposed such restrictions in its decisions on aid.

As a reminder, US House Speaker Johnson supported Ukraine's idea to strike at Russian territory with American weapons.

