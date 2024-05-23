Rada fails to vote on law that would allow president to direct appointment of judges

The Verkhovna Rada did not support draft law No. 9439 on the peculiarities of appointment of judges under martial law.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada FAILED #9439 on the peculiarities of appointment to the position of a judge under martial law. There were 216 votes in favor. There are also 216 for returning it. The draft law is considered rejected," the statement reads.

According to Zhelezniak, the draft law "provided for a very bad rule."

"To establish that temporarily, during the term of martial law, as well as within one year from the date of its termination or cancellation, the President of Ukraine may, as an exception, return the submission on the appointment of a judge to the High Council of Justice for reconsideration in case of receipt from the SSU or NABU of information regarding the candidate for judge in respect of whom the submission was made, which indicates that such a person has committed actions that may threaten the national security of Ukraine or harm the national interests.



The returned submission must be accompanied by the information received from the SSU This allows the President to influence the choice of candidates," the statement said.

