Ukraine in OSCE: Russian troops stuck near Vovchansk, which they wanted to capture in two days

The Russian army initially planned to capture Kyiv in three days, then Vovchansk in two, and the Kremlin must finally realize that the only right decision is to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine completely.

This was stated by Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna, Viktoriia Kuvshynnykova, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine's 820 days of resistance are the best proof that together we can stop Russian aggression and restore the rule of law in Europe. As Minister Kuleba recently stated, "Over the past few years, Ukraine has won on the battlefield whenever it had sufficient resources. With this in mind, we are grateful to every participating state and every leader for every decision that provides us with all the necessary weapons," she said.

Read more: Russians are stuck in street battles for Vovchansk. Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to support active assault operations - Syrskyi

According to Kuvshynnykova, "spin of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region is indicative in this regard."

"According to some Russian prisoners of war, the Russian occupation army was tasked with capturing the city of Vovchansk in two days. However, this attempt has been going on for two weeks. Thus, after the failure of the plans to take Kyiv in three days and now Vovchansk in two days, Russia finally has to make the only right decision - to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory in one day," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

Read more: Russia does not show any readiness to end war - USA in OSCE

Kuvshynnikova emphasized that "this would open up real prospects for peace and stability in Europe."

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that Russians are stuck in street battles for Vovchansk.