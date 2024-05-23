May 24 is declared day of mourning in Kharkiv

Kharkiv has declared May 24 a day of mourning for those killed in today’s Russian strike. The corresponding order was signed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

This was reported on the website of the Kharkiv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"As a sign of mourning for those killed today, May 23, during missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, on buildings and structures of local government, enterprises, institutions and organizations, the national flag with a mourning ribbon will be at half-mast," the city council said in a statement.

Also, on Friday, May 24, entertainment music will be banned in markets, retail establishments, catering facilities, etc.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 23

On May 23, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv. It is known that 7 employees of a printing company were killed and 20 others were injured.

