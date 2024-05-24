In Pokrovsk sector, 22 combat engagements took place. Defence forces destroyed 250 occupants in this sector - General Staff

The defence forces continue to resolutely counter the enemy’s attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine’s territory and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers’ aggressive plans.

According to the General Staff, 88 combat engagements took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Russian occupants actively used aircraft for attacks. Ukrainian troops responded with countermeasures that resulted in significant losses for the invaders.

Preliminary, the total enemy losses in this area amounted to 65 people. Our soldiers also destroyed an enemy tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, two trucks and two units of special equipment. In addition, a Russian tank, two cannons and two vehicles were damaged.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 20 over the last day. The occupants have already confirmed 100 people killed and wounded and 69 units of various weapons and military equipment. The count is ongoing. In addition, a dugout and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, five enemy attacks were successfully repelled near the villages of Terny and Torske.

In the early hours of the day, an attack near Bilohorivka in the Siverskyi sector was repelled. There were no losses of positions.

In the Kramatorsk sector, fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Andriivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. The aggressor carried out 22 attacks here during the day with the support of aviation and artillery. The situation is tense in the areas of Umanske and Novoselivka. The defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation. In other areas, the Russian invaders were stopped and suffered losses. For today in this direction they amounted to: 250 occupants killed and wounded, a Su-25 aircraft, an armoured combat vehicle, a car and two ammunition depots destroyed. In addition, a tank, an armoured personnel carrier and a car were damaged.

Situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers tried nine times to push our units out of the Krynky area. During the battles, the Russian invaders were unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly. The situation is under control.

Ukrainian soldiers are actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. In certain areas, they are taking measures to equip defence lines, destroy the enemy and improve the tactical situation.

Russian shelling of Ukrainian positions

The Russian occupiers launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 37 air strikes using 47 GABs, 387 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired about three thousand times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons, including 109 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

