Russians may launch offensive in Sumy region, but now they do not have enough forces - State Border Service

Ukrainian border guards do not rule out that the occupiers may launch an offensive in the Sumy region in order to stretch Ukrainian forces at the front.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Of course, one should expect and be ready for the development of any situation in any of the directions, including the direction of Sumy.

Following the example of what the Russians did in the Kharkiv region, in the direction of the settlement of Lypka, Vovchansk, the Russians can turn the same situation in the direction of the Sumy region," the spokesman said.

He noted that the Russians are not currently preparing an offensive in Sumy Oblast, but are conducting provocations to stretch Ukrainian forces at the front. Therefore, the Defense Forces of Ukraine must be ready for any situation.

"As of now, we do not confirm that the Russians have enough forces to achieve some of their strategic goals, to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.

This is both in terms of equipment and personnel. Of course, the enemy's forces can outnumber ours. Therefore, despite the fact that the Russians do not have enough of their own capacity, they can create the same as in the direction of the Kharkiv region, and in the Sumy region. We have to be ready for any situation," he emphasized.

It will be recalled that The Economist reported the other day that the Russians were trying to see if they could partially surround Kharkiv and put pressure on Ukrainian formations east of the Pecheneg reservoir.

