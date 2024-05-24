It was Putin who decided to continue war in Ukraine. He is not ready for peace - Macron

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s refusal to offer a truce for the duration of the 2024 Olympics shows that the head of the Kremlin is determined to continue the war against Ukraine and is not ready for peace.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with CNBC, Censor.NET reports.

He was commenting on Putin's rejection of the proposal to introduce a truce during the Olympic Games.

According to the French president, the "Olympic truce" is a tradition and it would be "very important to use this window for one month."

"This is an important point to understand because until now President Putin has declared every week that he is open to peace," Macron said.

At the same time, Macron emphasized that the truce is not the end for him, but "permanent peace is the end."

"That's why it's clear to everyone in the world. He decided to start and continue this war, and he's not ready for peace," he added.

Macron's proposal for an "Olympic truce"

Earlier, French leader Emmanuel Macron said he expects to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and Sudan during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

His proposal was supported by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited France in early May.