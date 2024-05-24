In Donetsk region, intense fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy has slightly reduced the number and intensity of fighting in the Donetsk region, but fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

the spokesperson of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Nazar Voloshyn.

"Against the background of focused attention on the situation in the north of the Kharkiv region, we should not forget about the situation in the Donetsk region," Voloshyn said.

He noted that there is also unrest in other directions, but the number and intensity of hostilities are much lower.

"On the front line, in some areas, the enemy has partial success, in others - the defenders of the defense are displacing the enemy and improving their tactical position," he said.

It is noted that the Russian army does not stop its attempts to continue storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using artillery, tanks, and drones of various types. Also, according to Voloshyn, the enemy uses aviation to strike civilian infrastructure and buildings.

"The goal of the enemy army remains unchanged - to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Our defenders are conducting active operations, inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," he emphasized.