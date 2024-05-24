Ukrainian drone operator destroyed enemy "Osa" SAM in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator destroyed an enemy "Osa" SAM in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

The "Osa" air defence system is a Soviet automated military anti-aircraft missile system. The system is all-weather and is designed to cover the forces and assets of a motorised infantry division in all types of combat operations. Development began on 27 October 1960, and it was put into service on 4 October 1971.

