Since beginning of day, there have been 37 clashes at the front. Near Ivanivka, enemy has partial success, Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking measures - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk, and Slobozhansk operational areas with the aim of disrupting the plans of the occupiers to advance in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and part of the Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their positions and, thanks to skillful actions, destroy the invader, in some places they counterattack.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 a.m. on May 24.

Since the beginning of the current day, 37 military clashes have taken place. The invaders carried out 494 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 10 from anti-aircraft guns. The enemy made one air strike using a guided air bomb. The Russian invaders also used 13 kamikaze drones for their baseless aggression.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian aggressor tried three times to storm the positions of our troops. The defense forces repelled the attack in the direction of the settlement of Lyptsi. Fighting continues in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk. The situation is under control, losses of positions are not allowed. At the same time, our units continue measures to strengthen defense stability.

Since the beginning of the day, ten combat clashes have taken place in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack by the Russian invaders in the direction of Druzheliubivka. Fighting continues in Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Druzheliubivka districts. The enemy has partial success near Ivanivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

Yesterday, the occupiers lost 353 people (117 of them irretrievably) and 81 units of anti-personnel weapons in the Kupiansk direction. In particular, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two cars, and 68 UAVs were destroyed. A tank, two ACVs, three guns, and two cars were damaged. A dugout and five ammunition warehouses also flew into the air.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders' attempts to advance in the Serebrianka Forest continue to be repulsed.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulse an enemy attack in the area of Spirne. Loss of positions was not allowed, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, from the beginning of the day, our units stood in the way of the enemy's attack in the direction of Klishchiivka. The enemy had no success.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation is under control. The intensity of hostilities decreased today, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions at this time.

Over the past day, the enemy lost a total of 263 people here. Also yesterday, our soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, one car and one anti-aircraft missile each. One tank and two enemy armored combat vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled three attacks by the occupiers. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the Krasnohorivka area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Orykhiv direction, the attack of the Russian invaders near Novodanilivka was stopped.

In the Prydniprovia direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynok area. At the same time, our soldiers are conducting measures to strengthen defensive lines.

