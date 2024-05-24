UAH 4 billion will be allocated to prepare Kharkiv and region for autumn-winter period - Zelenskyy’s meeting

At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a decision was made to prepare Kharkiv region for the autumn and winter period. UAH 4 billion will be allocated for this purpose.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Presidential Office, this was discussed at a meeting on the operational situation in the region and preparations for the autumn-winter period.

"UAH 4 billion will be allocated to prepare Kharkiv and the region for the autumn-winter period. Half of the amount will come from the reserve fund of the state budget, and the rest from the city budget. These funds will be used to restore the destroyed equipment and install cogeneration units," the statement said.

Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank, to work out the possibility for damaged power generating companies to take out loans for recovery without collateral.

The meeting also discussed the situation with the second level of protection at Ukrenergo substations.

As a reminder, President Zelensky held a meeting on the defense of the region in Kharkiv.

Read more: AFU stops Russian troops in Kharkiv direction and conducts counter-offensive actions - General Staff