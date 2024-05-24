AFU stops Russian troops in Kharkiv direction and conducts counter-offensive actions - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces have stopped a Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian defenders are conducting counteroffensive actions. However, the occupiers are conducting offensive operations in the east of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Prokhorenko, at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the goal of the Russians in the Kharkiv region was to create a buffer zone. However, now they have been stopped, the Armed Forces have taken control of the situation and are conducting offensive actions.

"The situation is complicated. Defense forces continue to defend our country in the east and south, inflicting fire on the enemy. The main actions are taking place in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. As for the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations to create a buffer zone. The enemy is currently stopped, the situation is under control, counter-offensive actions are underway," said Prokhorenko.

In addition to the north of Kharkiv region, Russian troops are trying to advance in the east of the region, planning to bypass the city of Kupiansk from the east. However, they are not succeeding, the representative of the General Staff noted.

He also added that fierce fighting continues along almost the entire front line, where the occupiers suffer heavy losses. Our artillery, unmanned systems and aviation are actively working.

The situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions

"The situation is under control in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is amassing troops on the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting daily air and artillery strikes on border settlements, and using UAVs. It is trying to destroy critical infrastructure facilities, attacking with missiles and "shaheds".

The defense forces are aware of the enemy's plans and are doing everything they can to disrupt them. Measures are being taken to allocate reserves and firepower to seize the initiative on the battlefield," added Prokhorenko.

