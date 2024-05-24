Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine: Leopard 1, HIMARS, reconnaissance drones and ammunition. LIST

The German government has updated the list of new military aid for Ukraine. The list includes, among other things, reconnaissance drones, artillery shells, Leopard 1 tanks and HIMARS MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, the new package was announced by the press service of the German government.

It is noted that Germany, together with Denmark, will transfer 10 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks

What is included in the assistance package?

Germany handed it over to Ukraine:

3 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems;

20 rounds for LEOPARD 2, MARDER and DACHS;

8,500 155 mm shells;

20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

34 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

one BEAVER bridge paving tank with spare parts;

one DACHS armoured engineering vehicle;

one Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicle with spare parts;

four WISENT 1 anti-mine tanks with spare parts;

two mine-resistant ploughs;

16 Zetros tankers;

400 LED lamps;

530 MK 556 assault rifles;

80 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition;

111 CR 308 rifles;

1.8 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

Earlier, it was reported that Germany's global initiative to help Ukraine's air defence has already raised almost €1 billion.