In Kharkiv, Zelenskyy held meeting on defense of region, in particular in Vovchansk region. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in Kharkiv.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

While in Kharkiv, the President held a meeting on the operational situation in the region and preparations for the heating season.

"Reports on the defense of the region, in particular in the Vovchansk sector, and the restoration of damaged energy infrastructure. Special attention is paid to providing housing for our people displaced from the territories of the Kharkiv region that are under enemy fire. The entire city, the entire Kharkiv region deserve our support, gratitude, and respect - just like every Ukrainian community, every person who does not obey the enemy and does everything to save lives," Zelenskyy stressed.

