Ukraine has attracted more than $85 billion in external financing since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the year, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 500 billion for defence.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"During this time, every hryvnia of taxpayers' money that comes to the budget has been and is being spent by our Government on weapons, drones, equipment, supplies for our military and their salaries. During the 821 days of the full-scale invasion, one of the main achievements of the Government is to ensure the financial stability of our country.



During this time, we have attracted over USD 85 billion in external financing. More than UAH 1 trillion has been attracted to the budget thanks to military and other bonds," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal added that this made it possible to fully finance key budget expenditures.

Read more: UAH 4 billion will be allocated to prepare Kharkiv and region for autumn-winter period - Zelenskyy’s meeting