In Kupiansk, man strike mine left by Russian occupiers

On Friday, May 24, a resident of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, was struck a hostile mine. The man was hospitalized.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The prosecutor's office said that the incident occurred on May 24 at about 9:30 a.m. in the forest belt of Kupiansk.

"A 29-year-old man stepped on a mine left by the Russian military during the occupation of the settlement. The victim sustained injuries and was hospitalized," the department said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office also added that a pre-trial investigation has already been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As you know, the Russian invaders left many mines in the liberated territories. Mines, trip wires and other explosive devices continue to pose a threat in the de-occupied territories. Casualties have been recorded on several occasions. In particular, it was reported earlier that a tractor driver hit an anti-tank mine in the Izium district of Kharkiv region and was injured.