Scholz insists that Taurus can only be programmed by German officers: "We don’t want to be involved in this confrontation ourselves"

Germany cannot allow Ukraine to program Taurus missiles on its own, and it will not send its soldiers to perform these functions because of the risk of "escalation."

This was stated by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to a question from a young Ukrainian during a conversation with citizens in Berlin on Friday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"From my point of view, it is problematic to transfer weapons that can hit 500 kilometers and are so accurate that from the point of view of the country that transfers them, it would be justified only if it defines and sets targets. Again, this is impossible, because we do not want to become involved in this confrontation ourselves, but to remain the biggest supporter of Ukraine in Europe," Scholz explained.

He emphasized that Germany supports Ukraine in its defense struggle, but must prevent escalation, turning the war into a war between Russia and NATO. The Prime Minister sees this as his responsibility.

"One can only imagine what would happen to the world, not only to Europe, if this actually happened," he said.

At the same time, Scholz listed all the facts that Germany has so far provided or promised military assistance to Ukraine totaling 28 billion euros, with more than 7 billion euros budgeted for this purpose this year alone. He noted that the second largest country in Europe after Germany in terms of absolute aid is only 3 billion (he did not name the country, but it is known that it is France - ed.) The chancellor recalled the transfer of tanks and ammunition, but first of all, he emphasized Germany's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air defense, which he considers the most important thing to "prevent destruction." Scholz emphasized that Germany has donated many Gepard systems, is donating systems that "all countries in the world want to have" - Iris-T - and said that by announcing plans to donate a third Patriot system, his country wanted to encourage others to increase their contributions.

In addition, Germany has resumed production of many weapons that were no longer produced, he added.