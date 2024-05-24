Air raid alert is announced across Ukraine due to MiG-31K plane taking off in Russia (updated)

An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles in the Russian Federation. The alert lasted 26 minutes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!" the message reads.

20:45 All clear signal was given.

