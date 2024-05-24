ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4233 visitors online
News War
1 023 4

Air raid alert is announced across Ukraine due to MiG-31K plane taking off in Russia (updated)

кинжал,кинджал

An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles in the Russian Federation. The alert lasted 26 minutes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!" the message reads.

20:45 All clear signal was given.

Read more: First group of Ukrainian pilots who completed F-16 training in USA will continue training in Europe - Air Force

Author: 

Air forces (1430) air alert (332)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 