First group of Ukrainian pilots who completed F-16 training in USA will continue training in Europe - Air Force

After completing their training in the United States on F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian pilots return to Europe for training.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The training process is not over. Now the pilots are returning to Europe and will continue to prepare to come back to Ukraine and continue their tasks," said Yevlash.

He noted that the training process is ongoing and concerns not only pilots but also engineers. Upon arrival in Ukraine, the specialists will share their experience with colleagues.

According to Yevlash, the first F-16s to arrive in Ukraine will perform patrol missions and strike the enemy on the contact line.

Earlier it was reported that the first group of combat pilots from Ukraine had completed training on F-16s at a military base in Arizona.