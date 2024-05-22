ENG
News
First specialists who will service F-16s start arriving in Ukraine - Air Force

The first specialists in the maintenance of F-16 fighter aircraft began to arrive in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash.

"Of course, there is never too much of this kind of specialist. The first specialists in this field have already begun to return to Ukraine," he said.

The Air Force spokesman added that the specialists trained abroad will be able to share their experience with other Ukrainian military technicians.

"We have already seen, for example, that the first F-16 simulator, which was donated to us by the Czech Republic, has appeared in Ukraine. Of course, this process is ongoing and will continue," said Yevlash. 

F-16 for Ukraine

According to Western media, the first F-16 fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine by July 2024.

In early May, the Air Force said that some Ukrainian pilots were already completing their F-16 training. 

