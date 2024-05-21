10 Ukrainian servicemen completed F-16 maintenance training in Netherlands

The Ukrainian military in the Netherlands has completed training on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine is to receive in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"10 Ukrainian military personnel were trained in the Netherlands to maintain F-16 fighters. The Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with at least 24 F-16s," the statement said.

Thus, the military practiced servicing all the parts important for the fighter pilot, including the helmet, oxygen systems and parachutes on board.

The training also included the assembly and testing of an emergency rescue package. This allows the pilot to survive for several days after an emergency landing. It contains, among other things, food and medicine.

This training prepares for all possible risks during F-16 flights. This will ultimately also provide better protection for Ukrainian pilots.

F-16 for Ukraine

According to Western media, the first F-16 fighter jets will be supplied to Ukraine by July 2024.

In early May, the Air Force said that some Ukrainian pilots were already completing their F-16 training.

Read more: Netherlands to transfer new batch of YPR-765 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. PHOTO