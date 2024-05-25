Fighting continues in Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas. Intensity of enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction has more than tripled, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions, currently the greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are courageously holding back the onslaught of the invaders and harshly responding to their attempts to advance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, during the current day, the number of combat clashes increased to 44.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is attacking with the use of guided aerial bombs. The number of clashes here has increased to eight. Currently, fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk (here the occupiers used six anti-tank missiles) and Lyptsi (four anti-tank missiles).

Since the beginning of the day, six combat clashes have been recorded in the Kupiansk direction. Two of them continue near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka.

Read more: General Staff of AFU: Number of FPV drones almost quadrupled at frontline over year

The situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are trying to carry out assault operations with the support of aviation. Unguided air missiles are actively used. Units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. One is still ongoing in the Klishchiivka district.

The enemy is especially active today in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, the intensity of enemy attacks increased more than threefold. Currently, 14 clashes have been recorded. Six of them still continue near Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, and Sokol. In the area of Halytsynivka, the occupiers used four anti-aircraft guns.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 500,080 people (+1,140 per day), 7,650 tanks, 12,929 artillery systems, 14,786 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

Two enemy attacks were recorded in the Orikhiv direction. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops near Robotyne and Novoandriivka. One battle is still going on.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Our soldiers are exhausting the combat potential of the Russian occupiers, repulsing the enemy and strengthening their own defensive lines.