Explosions rang out in Kharkiv again, there are wounded

On Saturday, May 25, Russian invaders once again shelled the city of Kharkiv. It is known in advance that the blow fell on a dense civilian building in the city center.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA, wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers hit the center of Kharkiv again," Syniehubov said.

Later, the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said that the blow fell on a dense civilian building in the center of the city.

Later, at 19:25, Terekhov reported that two wounded people were known.

It will be reminded, that on May 25, Russian invaders attacked the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv. It is known that there are dead and wounded. In addition, in the evening, the occupiers shelled the Central Park in the city.

