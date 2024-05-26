Attack on the "Epicentr" in Kharkiv: number of dead has increased to 11

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 25 May has risen.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"Unfortunately, the death toll in the Epicentre has risen to 11 people," the statement said.

It is also known that 39 people were hospitalized, 2 of them in serious condition and 1 in extremely serious condition in the burn intensive care unit. A 13-year-old child has been operated on. The rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Rescuers had to repeatedly interrupt their work to extinguish the fire at the Epicentre due to the threat of repeated strikes by Russian troops. In Kharkiv, the air raid lasted more than 20 hours.

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square meters.

