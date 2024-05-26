The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace, and emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"He who speaks and acts like Putin does not want peace, but will move on. And that is why it is so important that we constantly support Ukraine and strengthen our own defense capabilities, because if we are to preserve peace on our continent, then we must invest in defense ", she said.

Von der Leyen recalled Putin's constant hybrid attacks - from gas blackmail to recent provocations - the theft of light buoys on the border with Estonia, the use of migrants, attempts to divide European societies and sow anti-European sentiments with the help of social networks.

Read more: President Zelenskyy’s legitimacy is over - Putin

"We understood that we have to support Ukraine as long and as consistently as it needs to defend itself, but we also have to improve our own defense capabilities, which means investing more in defense, investing better together," Von der Leyen emphasized.

It will be recalled that Reuters previously reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to stop the war against Ukraine and start negotiations on a ceasefire.