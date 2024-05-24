President Zelenskyy’s legitimacy is over - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has come to an end.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

According to Putin, Moscow "realizes that the legitimacy of the current head of state (Ukraine) has ended" and this affects the format of negotiations in the future.

"We will, of course, need, if it comes to it - and I assume that peace talks should be resumed and not with the help of ultimatums, but with the help of common sense and they should be launched on common sense - if it comes to it, we will, of course, need to understand with whom we can and should deal in order to sign legally binding documents," Putin said.

He emphasized that "then we have to be completely sure that we are dealing with a legitimate government."

"This question must be answered in Ukraine itself, first of all, I think from the position of the parliament, the Constitutional Court, and some other authorities," the Russian dictator added. "As far as I know, we need to see what is written in the Constitution of Ukraine, which authorities have the right to be extended under the Constitution of Ukraine without elections, without electoral procedures, and which cannot count on these rights - this can be done on the basis of legal analysis. This is a question for the Ukrainian political and legal system," he said.

Putin also reiterated that the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine is possible given the current realities on the "contact line".

"Talks about returning to negotiations have resumed. Let them return. But let them return not on the basis of what one side wants, but on the basis of the agreements of a fundamental nature that were reached during the difficult negotiations in Belarus and Turkey and on the basis of today's realities on the "contact line." We are ready for this," Putin said.

As a reminder, on May 20, 2024, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 5-year term as President of Ukraine expired. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the President's powers end on the day when the next President of Ukraine takes office. At the same time, the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" states that elections cannot be held during martial law.

