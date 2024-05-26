Sweden granted Ukraine permission to use its weapons on territory of Russian Federation

Ukraine will be able to use Swedish weapons to strike at Russian territory.

According to Hallandsposten, this was stated by Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson, Censor.NET reports.

The minister believes that since Ukraine is the object of an unprovoked and illegal aggressive war by Russia, it has the right to defend itself through "military actions directed against the enemy's territory, if these actions comply with the laws and customs of war".

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that the Swedish government was purchasing new CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

