Macron warned world against cutting aid to Ukraine: Peace is not surrender

French President Emmanuel Macron warned everyone against weakening support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Tagesschau writes about it.

"Standing on the side of peace today means giving force to the law. Peace is not surrender. Peace is not about abandoning principles. Peace means allowing a country to defend its borders and sovereignty," Macron said during a meeting with German President Frank Steinmeier in Berlin.

At the same time, Steinmeier noted that assistance to Ukraine should not be suspended. He also added that cooperation between Germany and France will help overcome the geopolitical challenges Europe faces. In particular, this refers to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Macron has recently said that Russian dictator Putin's refusal to offer a truce for the 2024 Olympics shows that the Kremlin leader is determined to continue the war against Ukraine and is not ready for peace.

