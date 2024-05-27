ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10640 visitors online
News
6 000 16

Macron warned world against cutting aid to Ukraine: Peace is not surrender

Емманюель макрон

French President Emmanuel Macron warned everyone against weakening support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Tagesschau writes about it.

"Standing on the side of peace today means giving force to the law. Peace is not surrender. Peace is not about abandoning principles. Peace means allowing a country to defend its borders and sovereignty," Macron said during a meeting with German President Frank Steinmeier in Berlin.

At the same time, Steinmeier noted that assistance to Ukraine should not be suspended. He also added that cooperation between Germany and France will help overcome the geopolitical challenges Europe faces. In particular, this refers to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Macron has recently said that Russian dictator Putin's refusal to offer a truce for the 2024 Olympics shows that the Kremlin leader is determined to continue the war against Ukraine and is not ready for peace.

Read more: France will provide another batch of military aid to Ukraine, in particular to protect sky - General Staff

Author: 

Ukraine (5799) Steinmeier (100) Macron (360)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 