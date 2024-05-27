Enemy occupies Netailove and advances near several settlements, including Chasiv Yar - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders advanced near 7 settlements and occupied Netailove in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by DeepState analysts.
"The enemy advanced near Solodke, Novomykhailivka, Sokol, Ocheretyne, Novooleksandrivka, Chasiv Yar, Berestove and occupied Netailove," the statement said.
As a reminder, OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that the enemy has slightly reduced the number and intensity of hostilities in Donetsk region, but fierce fighting is continuing in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.
