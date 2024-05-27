Since beginning of day, 95 combat engagements took place. Enemy tried to displace our troops 22 times in Kupyansk sector - General Staff

The situation in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors remains the most intense. More than half of today’s fighting took place there. A total of 95 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

"The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, and in some areas they are conducting effective assault operations to improve the stability of defence and restore positions. Over the last day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck 16 areas where occupants' manpower was concentrated," the General Staff said.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched four missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 14 missiles and 46 air strikes with 69 GABs, and used 311 kamikaze drones. They fired more than 2,600 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. 10 attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Ternova villages, and fighting continues in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The situation is under control. No positions were lost. The losses of the invaders for the current day amounted to 118 people killed and wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed two tanks, seven UAVs, eight vehicles and four units of special equipment. Four artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged. Moreover, our defenders continue to destroy enemy hideouts - eight of them ceased to exist today.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to force our units from their positions 22 times. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. At present, fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoyehorivka. The situation is under control. The enemy lost 69 men in the Kupyansk sector today. A Russian air defence system and two cannons were destroyed, and another artillery system was damaged.

Hostilities in the East

Three enemy attempts to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector. The battle in the area of Terny is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, an enemy attack was repelled near Ivanivka. Another firefight is taking place in the area of Andriivka. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian occupants continued their attempts to break into our defences from the area of Ocheretyne over the last day, with four attacks continuing. Fighting is also taking place near Sokol and Umanske. A total of 31 combat engagements took place in the sector. The enemy had partial success in some areas. Our defenders are taking active measures to stabilise the situation.

According to the General Staff, the situation in other areas has not changed significantly.

