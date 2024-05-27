ENG
DIU drone attacked "Voronezh-M" over-the-horizon radar at distance of over 1,800 km - media

A drone of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the "Voronezh M" long-range target detection radar station in Orsk, Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine told Ukrinform.

"Yes, we can confirm this information," the intelligence agency said.

A drone from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked an over-the-horizon radar station in Russia at a distance of over 1800 kilometres. It was "Voronezh M" in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region.

The "Voronezh M" radar is designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar can detect targets at a distance of up to 6,000 km.

