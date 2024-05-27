Consequences of strike on Russian "Voronezh-M" radar. SATELLITE PHOTOS
On the night of 27 May, a drone from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh-M radar in the Orenburg region of Russia.
This was reported by journalists of "Schemes", Censor.NET reports.
Planet Labs' satellite images from 27 May show that dark spots on the radar site that were not there before have appeared, possibly traces of a fire caused by a UAV hit.
The resolution of the photo does not allow us to assess the extent of possible damage to the Russian station.
Strike on Voronezh-M radar
Earlier, the media reported, citing intelligence data, that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's drone attacked the Voronezh-M horizon radar at a distance of more than 1,800 km
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password