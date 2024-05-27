ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10880 visitors online
News
19 507 36

Consequences of strike on Russian "Voronezh-M" radar. SATELLITE PHOTOS

On the night of 27 May, a drone from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh-M radar in the Orenburg region of Russia.

This was reported by journalists of "Schemes", Censor.NET reports.

Planet Labs' satellite images from 27 May show that dark spots on the radar site that were not there before have appeared, possibly traces of a fire caused by a UAV hit.

The resolution of the photo does not allow us to assess the extent of possible damage to the Russian station.

Удар по РЛС Воронеж-М
Удар по РЛС Воронеж-М

Strike on Voronezh-M radar

Earlier, the media reported, citing intelligence data, that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's drone attacked the Voronezh-M horizon radar at a distance of more than 1,800 km

Watch more: DIU fighters hit newest Russian EW station "Podlyot". Its value is more than $5 million. VIDEO

Author: 

radar locator (34) Russia (11688)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 