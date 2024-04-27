DIU fighters hit newest Russian EW station "Podlyot". Its value is more than $5 million. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military attacked one of the newest radar stations of the Russian invaders, Podlyot, worth more than $5 million. It was used to detect and transmit the coordinates of targets to Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that the Russian 48Y6 K-1 Podlet radar was detected and attacked by the GUR "Goose-9" group together with the servicemen of the 15th separate airborne brigade "Black Forest".

Thus, the antenna-feeder unit and the diesel station that powered the complex were successfully attacked.

See also Censor.NET: Russian radar and control center of S-400 Triumph air defense system destroyed by one of the four HIMARS missiles. VIDEO.

"The Podlyot radar is a relatively new Russian development - it began to be supplied to the army of the aggressor state in 2015. The cost of such a radar is over 700 million rubles or over $5 million," the intelligence notes.

The enemy used this system to detect and transmit the coordinates of targets to Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

See also: Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy the seventh enemy Zoopark-1 radar in the Liman sector. VIDEO