Intense fighting continues on outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Defence Forces counterattack in areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia in Kharkiv region - National Guard

The Russians are continuing their attempts to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, and fierce fighting is taking place there. In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks near the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to LIGA.net by the spokesman for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk.

"The enemy is attacking Chasiv Yar with mortars and artillery fire. Mostly infantry groups are used for assault operations," informed Muzychuk.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian occupants' attacks near the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova. Ukrainian troops also counter-attacked in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

As a reminder, it has recently become known that the evacuation of civilians in Vovchansk has been suspended as it is dangerous to approach the city

