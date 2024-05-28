Mobilised prisoners will serve in separate assault units - Maliuska

The mobilised prisoners will serve in separate assault units of the Defence Forces.

This was stated by the Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

According to the minister, the army will now include prisoners who have served their sentences. These will be monolithic units without "mixing with others".

"We have not yet reached the point where these units are engaged in combat operations, we are still preparing. Perhaps the situation will change, and the choice of mixing or not mixing will change in the other direction," Maliuska said.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Justice said that 613 prisoners have joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and are currently undergoing training.

Earlier, the minister said that the judiciary was considering 4,300 applications submitted by convicts for mobilisation to the Armed Forces.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the mobilisation of convicts. The document allows those who have been sentenced to restriction of liberty or imprisonment under minor articles to join the Armed Forces.