Russian Federation has about 500,000 troops in Ukraine and near its borders and is preparing to attract another 200-300,000, - Umierov

Russia currently has about 500,000 troops in Ukraine and near its borders. The aggressor country plans to increase this number by another 200-300,000.

This was stated by the head of Ukraine's defence ministry, Rustem Umierov, in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

Umierov noted that Russia is sending more manpower and equipment to the frontline. According to him, the enemy currently has about 500,000 troops in Ukraine and near its borders. The defence minister said that the Kremlin plans to increase this number by another 200-300,000 troops.

Umierov emphasised that it is important for Ukraine to mobilise new people to carry out the rotation of military personnel. He also added that 1.2 million Ukrainian citizens have already updated their online accounts.

As previously reported, in an interview with Reuters, Umierov also said that Ukraine expects the first deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from the allies to take place in the near future. At the same time, he noted that a lot of Western aid was arriving late.