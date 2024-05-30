After long pause, Russian invaders started storming Nestryha Island again - OC "South"

On the left bank of the Kherson region, Russian troops again stormed the island of Nestryha. In total, the occupiers attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 19 times during the day.

This was announced during the telethon by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports citing "UP".

"We have 19 attempted assaults, which is quite a lot. Of these, 12 were in the Orikhiv direction. These are several settlements. Most of them are in the area of Staromaiorske. There were also seven attempts on the Left Bank, including one on Nestryha Island, and six on Krynky," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, this escalation at the front is connected with the preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"The enemy has been accumulating its forces for some time in order to escalate once again. This is primarily due to the fact that preparations for the Peace Summit are underway. And this is a traditional way for Russians to exert influence in geopolitics," added the spokesman for OC "South".

Read more: Enemy increases intensity of assault actions in Kurakhove and Siverskyi sectors - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff