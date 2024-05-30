Most of Vovchansk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russians have logistical problems - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian occupiers continue to storm Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, and the ruscists are trying to gain a foothold in the city.

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of Khortytsia troops, Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russian occupants have logistical problems in the Kharkiv sector. The occupiers are losing a lot of equipment they use for the offensive," he said.

At the same time, the Russians are trying to continue storming Vovchansk, trying to gain a foothold in the city with infantry units in order to turn it into street fighting.

"Most of the city is controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The invaders combine ground assaults with air strikes to achieve success," Voloshyn added.

The spokesman added that the enemy is using heavy flamethrower systems TOS-2 "Solntsepek" to strike at Vovchansk, and is also using thermobaric ammunition and multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy also continues to build up its troops in the direction of the main attack in Strilecha-Lyptsi and in the area of Vovchansk. In an attempt to support active assault operations, the enemy is trying to manoeuvre reserves, in particular by moving its units belonging to the 44th and 11th Army Corps.

"Units of our troops are strengthening defences and keeping the Russian invaders under fire control... The enemy tried to advance towards the village of Lyptsi, but was repelled. The enemy army switched to the tactics of hitting our positions with artillery fire and strikes from the air defence systems," he concluded.

