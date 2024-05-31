Russians shelled civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. There may be people under rubble (updated)
Late in the evening of 30 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv. The enemy struck at residential infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, the mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote about this on Telegram.
"Be careful - you can hear the sounds of explosions in the city!" he called.
According to him, the Russians hit an apartment building. There is destruction and a fire.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that the occupiers had hit a five-storey residential building. A fire broke out. There may be people under the rubble.
As a reminder, on the evening of 30 May, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.
