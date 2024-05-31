Russians announced attack on oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation, fire broke out there. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that Ukrainian drones had attacked an oil depot in the region. As a result, three tanks caught fire, and there were injuries among the employees of the base.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

"Three oil tanks are damaged and burning. The fire is currently being extinguished. On my instructions, the head of the district, Fyodor Babenkov, arrived at the scene. The fire has been assigned a high category of difficulty. Unfortunately, there are injuries among the employees of the oil depot, and they are being treated. The rest of the employees have been evacuated," the governor wrote.

He also stated that a massive drone attack was repelled in several municipalities of the region at night.











As a reminder, on 30 May, Russian media reported an attack by an alleged Ukrainian drone on an oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

