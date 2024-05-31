Ukraine has right to self-defense. This also includes ability to attack legitimate military targets in Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that some NATO countries have come to the conclusion that Ukraine can use the weapons it has received for self-defense, including hitting military targets in Russia itself

"Several allies did not introduce any restrictions from the beginning on using the weapons they supplied to Ukraine. This issue concerns compliance with international law and Ukraine's right to defend itself. It was Russia that attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to self-defense. This also includes the ability to attack legitimate military targets in Russia," Stoltenberg said.

He emphasized that Russia is striking Ukraine from Russian territory, using artillery and missiles, concentrating its troops there. This, of course, makes it very difficult for Ukraine to defend itself if it does not have the right to use its existing advanced weapons systems to repel these attacks.

"So, many countries of the Alliance have already clarified their position, and have concluded that Ukraine can use the weapons it has received for self-defense, including the impression of military targets in Russia itself.

"We expect that this will be done in accordance with international law and in a responsible way," the NATO leader emphasized.

He did not comment on Ukraine's strikes on Russian radar stations on the territory of the Russian Federation, noting that he would not go into detail about Ukraine's use of weapons. The main principle, he said, is that these weapons should be used responsibly.

Also remind, that the other day it became known that US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation during the defense of the Kharkiv region.

