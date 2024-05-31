Ukraine and Sweden signed a security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Sweden.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier, the President said that Ukraine would sign three security agreements on 31 May.

In total, Ukraine has already signed 13 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and Sweden.

According to the website of the Office of the President, Sweden will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth SEK 75 billion (about EUR 6.5 billion) in 2024-2026, which is approximately EUR 2.2 billion per year. The amount of assistance will increase over the ten-year term of the document.

"Military support to Ukraine includes aviation and air defense, armored vehicles, artillery, maritime security, mine action support, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Ukraine with Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles, for which the partners will also explore joint production opportunities.

A unique part of the agreement with Sweden is the provision of specialized ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, including relevant training. Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern defense industry potential and develop bilateral cooperation on the localization, repair, maintenance, and production of Swedish defense products in our country," the statement said.

Other blocks of the agreement include support for the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions, compensation for damages, and bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, reconstruction, and protection of critical infrastructure.

Sweden has also clearly reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership.

