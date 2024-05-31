Occupiers intensified their activities in Kharkiv sector. Since beginning of day, 42 combat engagements took place on frontline - General Staff

The total number of combat engagements increased to 42. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been most active in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian soldiers are responding fiercely to the assault actions of the Russian occupants, consistently destroying the enemy and its equipment.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 13:30 on the situation at the front, Censor.NET.

Shelling of Ukraine

The border settlements of Basivka in Sumy and Kliusy in Chernihiv regions were under enemy artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

Militants became somewhat more active in the Kharkiv sector. Two combat engagements have been recorded so far. From the area of Belgorod, enemy troops fired two guided aerial bombs at Starytsia and six at Vovchansk. The occupiers' attack on Starytsia was repelled. The battle is still ongoing near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, four enemy assaults were repelled near Synkivka, Berestove and Makiivka. Two more attacks continue near Petropavlivka and Novojehorivka.

Situation in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders tried to improve their position near Dibrova. Defence forces prevented this. The enemy attack was repelled. The situation is under control. At the same time, Russian troops attacked Siversk (using one guided aerial bomb), Drobysheve (using two guided aerial bombs) and Novojehorivka (using two guided aerial bombs) with guided missiles.

The number of combat engagements in the Siversk sector increased to five. The enemy continues to attack in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. It is not successful.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian occupants made 16 attacks on the positions of our troops. Seven occupants' attacks were repelled in the areas of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Netailove. Nine more attacks continue near Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Prohres and Nevelske.

Three times since the beginning of the day, Russians have resorted to assault actions in the Kurakhove sector. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack. Fighting is still ongoing in the area of Krasnohorivka.

Situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Krynky. They were unsuccessful.

According to the General Staff, the situation in other areas has not changed much.

