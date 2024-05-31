NATO has not yet agreed to coordinate supply of military aid to Ukraine, but significant progress has been made - Stoltenberg

NATO Foreign Ministers have not yet taken a final decision on the transfer of the role of the coordinator to Alliance in the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine. But there has been significant progress.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference.

"No final decisions were made today, but we have made significant progress on three issues. Firstly, NATO plans to play a more active coordinating role in providing equipment and training," the Secretary General said following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague.

Stoltenberg reminded that almost 99 per cent of all military assistance to Ukraine comes from NATO member states. Therefore, it is logical that NATO should play a more active role in coordination.

Earlier, it was reported that the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format) is to be transferred to NATO's control.

The decision to transfer the Ramstein to NATO's control may be made at a summit in Washington in early July.