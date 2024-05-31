ENG
Cabinet of Ministers has increased electricity tariff for households, it will amount to 4.32 UAH/kW - media

At today’s meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase the electricity tariff for households.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ekonomichna Pravda.

The decision was made during a government meeting on 31 May, a source said.

The new tariff will be in effect from 1 June 2024 until the end of April 2025, which is less than a year.

Changes have also been made for individual and collective household consumers living in residential buildings (including hotel-type residential buildings, apartments) equipped with electric heating installations:

  • up to 2000 kW consumed per month - 2.64 UAH/kW
  • over 2000 kW per month - 4.32 UAH/kW

