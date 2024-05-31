GMLRS, HIMARS, but not ATACMS: The Wall Street Journal reveals what weapons Ukraine is allowed to use to attack Russia

Ukraine can use US GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets in Russia, but the permit does not apply to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

This is stated in the material of The Wall Street Journal, the authors of which refer to unnamed US officials, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The publication noted that in order to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems.

At the same time, the changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles in Russia.

"Our policy of prohibiting the use of ATACMS [for strikes against Russia] or [other] long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed," an anonymous US official said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially confirmed that US President Joe Biden had given Ukraine permission to use weapons received from the US to strike military targets in Russia.